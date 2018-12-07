Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 4,500 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (UNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.36% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 48.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $35.92 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $39.87.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

