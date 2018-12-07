Wedbush Weighs in on Zscaler Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ZS)

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $42.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.65. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.66 million. Zscaler’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $202,470.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $1,742,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,535,607. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

