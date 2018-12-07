Shares of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,930. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Weir Group traded as low as GBX 1,331 ($17.39) and last traded at GBX 1,361.50 ($17.79), with a volume of 1098026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target (down previously from GBX 2,600 ($33.97)) on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,122.94 ($27.74).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/weir-group-weir-reaches-new-12-month-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.