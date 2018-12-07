WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) EVP Sells $422,027.28 in Stock

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) EVP Anat Hakim sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $422,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WCG opened at $244.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3,977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

