Wells Fargo & Co Cuts SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Price Target to $300.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.18.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.11. 433,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,898. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $207.51 and a 1-year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $729,718. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

