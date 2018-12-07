Wells Fargo & Co Raises Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target to $109.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.45. 37,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,159. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $82.38 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total value of $6,835,289.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $6,025,829.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,236 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after buying an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,775,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,934 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,186,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,494,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,751,000 after purchasing an additional 763,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,287,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,836,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.