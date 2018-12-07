Wells Fargo & Co Trims Mattel (MAT) Target Price to $16.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.70.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 49.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Mattel by 13.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 95.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 74,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 12.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 226,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mattel by 10.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

