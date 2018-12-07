Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.99% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 180,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 33,896 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

EWX opened at $42.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.81.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

