Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 103,381 Shares of Orange SA (ORAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,381 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orange were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Orange by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,916,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Orange by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,703,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Orange by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after buying an additional 257,097 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Orange by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 14,437 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut their target price on Orange from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $18.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.3399 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

