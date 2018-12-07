Wendys Co (WEN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wendys were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wendys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Wendys by 11.6% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Wendys by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 69,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Wendys by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

