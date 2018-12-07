WestJet Airlines (WJA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

WJA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cormark increased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.64.

Get WestJet Airlines alerts:

Shares of WJA stock opened at C$20.64 on Wednesday. WestJet Airlines has a 12 month low of C$16.82 and a 12 month high of C$27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that WestJet Airlines will post 1.23759812288611 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WestJet Airlines news, Director Colleen Johnston acquired 30,000 shares of WestJet Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.75 per share, with a total value of C$562,500.00.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages, as well as WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for WestJet Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestJet Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.