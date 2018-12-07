Wexford Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 271,485 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,889. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

