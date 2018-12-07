Whitestone REIT (WSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

WSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,804,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $556.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. Analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.20%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

