Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Debt Trading 2.3% Higher

An issue of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) bonds rose 2.3% against their face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.625% coupon and is set to mature on January 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $97.25 and was trading at $95.94 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,087. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,045,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $723,731,000 after acquiring an additional 441,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $501,865,000 after acquiring an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,347,000 after acquiring an additional 327,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,143,000 after acquiring an additional 467,197 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,219,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Debt Trading 2.3% Higher” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/whiting-petroleum-wll-debt-trading-2-3-higher.html.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.