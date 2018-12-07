Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Given a $26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) received a $26.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,588,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.04. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $686,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William N. Hahne sold 2,300 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,645,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,731,000 after purchasing an additional 441,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,929,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,347,000 after purchasing an additional 327,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,143,000 after purchasing an additional 467,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,219,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

