WidePoint’s (WYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Dawson James

Dawson James reissued their buy rating on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) in a report published on Monday. Dawson James also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of WidePoint in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $0.49 on Monday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

In other news, Director Morton S. Taubman sold 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $50,000.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,593 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of WidePoint worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

