William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in EPR Properties (EPR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $11,491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $505,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,048,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.06%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

