William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Genpact Limited (G)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genpact by 224.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 16.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 28.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Genpact and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

NYSE:G opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $747.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

