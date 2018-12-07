William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research report report published on Monday.

ONCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.71. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 463.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,536,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $458,206,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,344,000 after purchasing an additional 161,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,005,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,524,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 876,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,562,000 after purchasing an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

