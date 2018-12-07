WillScot Corp (WSC) Holdings Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 896,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,751 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 32.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

WSC opened at $13.15 on Friday. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

