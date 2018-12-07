Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0659 on Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Gate.io and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $424,140.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.03072684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00128359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00169247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.09512581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Wings

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,513,094 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Gate.io and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.