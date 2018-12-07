Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. 12,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,370. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

