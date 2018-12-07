Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Insider Thomas A. Gendron Sells 4,500 Shares

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,968,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $76.29. 8,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,435,000 after buying an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,960,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after buying an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,523,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

