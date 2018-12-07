Workday (WDAY) PT Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $168.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 2.06. Workday has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $172.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total transaction of $182,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $619,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,651 shares of company stock valued at $106,051,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 22.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

