Worthington Industries (WOR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. 346,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,086. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 86,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 126.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.