Wowbit Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Wowbit has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $171,264.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000043 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00002269 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com/ .

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

