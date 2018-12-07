Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In related news, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $2,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $937,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,692,700 over the last ninety days.

WH stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

