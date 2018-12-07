Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EASG) Announces Special Dividend of $0.01

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0093 per share on Friday, December 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Shares of EASG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 2,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

