Yelp (YELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,729,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,509 shares.The stock last traded at $34.59 and had previously closed at $34.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yelp to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 494.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $580,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Ramsay sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,355 shares of company stock worth $8,218,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Yelp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,659 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Yelp by 31.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 87,520 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,363 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Yelp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,720 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

