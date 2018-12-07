Zacks: Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 166 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Agilysys news, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $224,633.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,730.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith M. Kolerus sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $92,985.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,944 shares of company stock worth $375,710. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $683,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilysys by 136.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

AGYS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,152. The company has a market capitalization of $373.39 million, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.26. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

