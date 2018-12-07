Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $226,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $132.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

