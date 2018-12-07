Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.59.

CHD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. 1,380,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $986,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $148,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.