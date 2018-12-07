Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.51). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,316.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $87,330 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CYTK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,343. The company has a market capitalization of $413.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.57. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

