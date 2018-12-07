Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.90. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 567,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 92.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

