Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.90. Valmont Industries posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.34 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $120.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Valmont Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101.3% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

