Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.41 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADAP. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,119. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $562.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

