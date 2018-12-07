Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.91. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $4.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.47 to $15.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arch Coal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Coal by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Coal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 275,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,053. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

