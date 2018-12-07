Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arch Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.56 and the lowest is $2.91. Arch Coal reported earnings per share of $4.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal will report full-year earnings of $15.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.47 to $15.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $15.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arch Coal.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Arch Coal by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Coal by 1,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Coal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. 275,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,053. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Coal (ARCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply