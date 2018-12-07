Zacks: Analysts Expect Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.83 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie set a $38.00 target price on Discovery Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $46,997.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at $5,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $217,279.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $566,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,031 shares of company stock worth $8,506,185 over the last three months. 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 532,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

