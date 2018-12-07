Zacks: Analysts Expect Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.77. Express Scripts reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express Scripts.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $101.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

ESRX traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 2,072,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,498. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 40.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express Scripts (ESRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.