Zacks: Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will post sales of $6.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.60 million and the lowest is $5.18 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $51.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.31 million to $52.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.06 million, with estimates ranging from $19.06 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, Director James Edward Bass bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,615.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $318,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $1,414,028. Insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,663,000 after buying an additional 424,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after buying an additional 509,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,233,000 after buying an additional 593,552 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 550,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 210,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,036. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.38.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.