Zacks: Analysts Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.32. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

TRHC traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 317,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,981. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $705,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $593,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,655,920 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after buying an additional 441,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after buying an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after buying an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.