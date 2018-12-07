Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post sales of $42.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $30.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year sales of $146.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $149.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.43 million, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $186.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,073. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean purchased 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 43,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

