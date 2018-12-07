Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garrison Capital Inc (GARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garrison Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Garrison Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrison Capital will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Garrison Capital.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). Garrison Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Garrison Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price target on Garrison Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GARS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrison Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GARS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Garrison Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.65%. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.67%.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.