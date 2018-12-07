Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (INSG) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,340. Inseego has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $273.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Inseego news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 12,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $46,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,728.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 154,191 shares of company stock valued at $569,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,854,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 528,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1,187.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 754,733 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value (NAV)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.