Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) by 179.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 154,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.62% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

ROYT stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. This is a positive change from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.