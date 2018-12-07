Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Corp (UNF) to Post $1.92 EPS

Brokerages forecast that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.86. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

UNF stock opened at $145.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.77. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $140.87 and a twelve month high of $193.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $335,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,110. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth $701,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 25.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UniFirst by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

