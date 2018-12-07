Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) to Post $3.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce earnings per share of $3.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $12.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $14.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.48.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $276.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,302. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.