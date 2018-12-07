Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $241.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,634.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,008.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $8,947,652. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. 757,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,697. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $78.19 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

