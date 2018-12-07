Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis SA (CLLS) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price objective on Cellectis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $20.63 on Friday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

