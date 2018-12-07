Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.59 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce sales of $17.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.40 million. Codexis posted sales of $21.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $61.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.00 million, with estimates ranging from $72.20 million to $82.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

CDXS stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. 24,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,518. Codexis has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.12 and a beta of -1.45.

In other news, SVP James Lalonde sold 13,453 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $207,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Nicols sold 80,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,770.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 36.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Codexis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Codexis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

